Grant Street ramp to Illinois-bound I-74 closing

On Monday, March 1, the Grant Street/U.S. 67 loop ramp to the old I-74 bridge will be closed.

Once the ramp is closed, motorists going to River Drive or 7th Avenue in Moline will only be able to access the bridge from State Street.

The Grant Street/U.S. 67 off-ramp (Exit 4) on Illinois-bound I-74 will remain open to allow access to downtown Bettendorf and the State Street on-ramp to the old I-74 bridge.

Another change coming to the traffic pattern surrounding the construction is the addition of a second left turn lane on westbound Middle Road to get to the Illinois-bound I-74 on-ramp.

Motorists should watch for new pavement markings and signs at Middle Road.

In early April, the old 7th Avenue off-ramp will be closed and the new 6th/7th Avenue off-ramp on the new I-74 bridge will open. Once this takes place, the old I-74 bridge will only provide access to River Drive. Motorists going to 6th/7th Avenue will need to use the new I-74 bridge to Moline.

More information will be provided in the coming weeks.

For more information about I-74 bridge project updates, visit this website.