Grant Street/US 67 overnight lane closures for I-74 bridge construction

Grant Street/US 67 in downtown Bettendorf will have overnight lane closures for approximately two weeks as construction progresses on the new I-74 bridge.

Contractors will be setting steel beams over Grant Street/US 67 that will require the lane restrictions.

Starting July 12, the northbound Grant Street/US 67 (going towards LeClaire) will be reduced to one lane nightly approximately from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Then starting on July 19, both directions of Grant Street/US 67 will be closed at times during the nights. The road will be reduced to one lane in each direction at 7 p.m., then fully closed around 10 p.m., and reopening each morning by 6 a.m.

Traffic will be detoured to Mississippi Boulevard during the closures.

All I-74 on- and off-ramps will remain open during these closures.