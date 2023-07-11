A new grant will support outdoor health and wellness programs for members of Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illlinois (GSEIWI).

The $35,000 gift from the Aegon Transamerica Foundation will ensure local girls can learn to enjoy nature and its impact on their health while at camp. “Aegon Transamerica is fueling new opportunities for Girl Scouts to experience high-quality, safe outdoor activities. Girls will learn new outdoor skills while developing healthy minds, bodies and souls,” said Diane Nelson, CEO of Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.

Girl Scouts hike, kayak, rock climb, ride horses and sleep outdoors at camp, learning that nature has a positive impact on both their physical and mental health. Scouts learn that healthy food and restful sleep can give their bodies the fuel they need to continue doing high-energy activities they love with supportive friends. Thousands of girls, volunteers and families visit Camp Liberty, Camp Little Cloud and Camp L-Kee-Ta every year to develop their outdoor skills and spend time exploring nature. For more information on GSEIWI and their programs, click here.