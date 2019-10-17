Grant to help Clinton Fire Department pre-plan

People in Clinton will be feeling a whole lot safer.

25 thousand dollars worth of equipment is headed to the Clinton Fire Department.

They’ll receive tablets and software that will help them pre-plan.



“Gathering information about buildings prior to burning, then if they have an incident, we can bring that information up and highlights hazards to firefighters and electrical shutoffs and gas shut offs,” said Clinton Fire Battalion Chief Joel Atkinson.

This new eqiupment will help them be a lot more efficient than their current method of doing it with papers and binders.



“We can access information that helps us mitigate an emergency quicker, and that makes a big difference,” said Clinton Fire Chief Mike Brown. “For our people to know that information before they go into a hazardous atmosphere, to have as much information as you can before you get there is very important.”

Safety is always on the mind of firefighters — but its especially been the case in Clinton after an explosion and fire at the ADM plant in January left one firefighter dead and another injured.

For Adam Cain — the firefighter injured in the fire — this equipment will be a much welcomed addition.



“It definitely eases the mind. At any fire department i’m sure, but here safety is our number one priority, so we practice, we train everyday,” said Cain. “So its always with us, but it always eases the mind a little bit more knowing we have that more information that we didn’t have before.”

Tablets can’t put out fires.

But in Clinton, they’re making the community safer while bringing peace of mind to those protecting it.