Grant to school district supports early-childhood learning



Tyson Foods has supported early-childhood literacy with an $8,000 grant to the Silvis School District.

The grant is intended to benefit students and early literacy efforts in the district, says a Tyson news release.

“We recognize that a child’s formative years are critical to his or her long-term academic success, and the benefits of investing in early childhood literacy extend for years to come,” said Kent Harrison, vice president of marketing and premium programs, Tyson Foods, fresh meats. “We are proud to support the community in this way and hope it helps give each student an equitable chance for academic success.”

The grant-making program is in its third year. School districts near two of Tyson Foods’ fresh meats plants are chosen annually in an effort to support the communities where team members live and work.

Tyson’s Joslin, Ill. and Dakota City, Neb. are the beef plant locations for this year’s awards.

“Thanks to the Good Neighbor Initiative grant, we were able to purchase books and other supplies to help teachers with the challenging task of helping children learn to read,” said Dr. Terri VandeWiele, superintendent.