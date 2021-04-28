Families in need can access school readiness resources for free with new grant

Project NOW received a big grant that will help kids.

The organization helps people in need and is getting $99,000 that will go toward local Head Start programs to help children ages three to five get ready for school.

The price tag for families? Nothing.

With so many families in need right now, the organization says it is vital that families have access to its resources.

“Head Start is a great program. Our program is meant to help families, so we’re not just here for the kids,” said director Misi Birdsall. “We want to make sure that our families are strong and that they’re receiving the resources that they need.”

Birdsall says the program’s partnership with Project NOW provides even more resources to local families and those throughout the country.

“We’re happy that we are part of Project NOW because there are so many resources available through Project NOW,” said Birdsall. “Not just for our families but for all the communities.

The Department of Health and Human Services provided the grant, which operates three Head Start locations in Rock Island, Henry and Mercer counties.