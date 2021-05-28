Grant will help food bank provide more meals to the hungry

Big help is on the way for some local organizations.

They’re getting a share of more than $1.5 million dollars in grants.

The Scott County Regional Authority (SCRA) awarded grants to 66 projects in the area.

One of them is the River Bend Food Bank in Davenport.

President Mike Miller says grants like these are important to the organization’s mission.

“The nonprofit community is so dependent on this private funding to help keep going,” said Miller. “Every dollar that’s provided here to River Bend Food Bank provides five meals for people in need, and last year, we distributed over 23 million meals, so it just takes a lot of help to keep that happening.

The next grant cycle is scheduled for the fall.

Applications will be available Wednesday, Sept. 1.

They will be due on Friday, Oct. 1.

More information about the application process will be provided closer to the next grant cycle on the SCRA’s website.