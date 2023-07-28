For 18 Years, Midwest Hope & Healing has offered encouragement and comfort to 4,000 breast cancer patients with signature healing baskets.

Through the generosity of donors, Midwest Hope & Healing established a grantmaking endowment fund at The Moline Foundation to continue their legacy of caring for those newly diagnosed with breast cancer.

Moline Foundation president/CEO Paul Plagenz (right) with recipients of grants from Midwest Hope and Healing, which has an endowment fund with the foundation.

“On behalf of Boundless Compassion, I am grateful for being recognized by Midwest Hope and Healing with a grant to help launch spiritual retreats for people impacted by cancer,” Bobbi Bussan said in a Moline Foundation release Friday of her grant of $2,000 for Boundless Compassion. “The ‘Self-Compassion and Living with Cancer’ retreat focuses on being kind and supportive to ourselves as we live with cancer. The retreat series will be at the Benet House Retreat Center in Rock Island.”

“Midwest Hope and Healing recently met with the 2023 grant recipients to award their grant dollars. Each organization provides valuable services to our community and aligns perfectly with MWHH’s mission,” Colleen Borts said in the release.

“We are excited to partner with these individuals so they can continue to provide much-needed hope and healing to a population in need of exactly that. And a very special thank you to The Moline Foundation for their commitment to our philanthropic activities. We couldn’t do what we do without them.”

The new grants are:

$2,000 – Boundless Compassion for Self-Compassion and Living with Cancer

$1,500 – Genesis Health Foundation for McKay Center for Breast Health Fund Voucher Center

$1,500 – Quad Cities Community Broadcasting Group for Media Messaging for Breast and Cervical Cancer

$1,000 – Trinity Health Foundation for Pink Infusion Chair for Patients with Breast Cancer

$1,000 – Two Rivers YMCA for LIVESTRONG at the YMCA for Cancer Survivors

