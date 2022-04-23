Items owned by President and Civil War General Ulysses S. Grant are among the most desirable 19th century American artifacts, particularly artifacts presented to, owned by, or used by Grant during the Civil War, says a Rock Island Auction Company news release.

In its May 13-15 Premier Firearms Auction, Rock Island Auction Company (RIAC) will auction General Ulysses S. Grant’s Remington New Model Army Revolvers. The pair of Remington New Model Army revolvers is expected to bring between $1 million to $3 million, the release says.

In addition to the revolvers, the auction will showcase fine antiques to modern classics, including Winchester Model 1873 1 of 100, Custer battle Pick-up Colt SAA, Colt Paterson Model 1839 revolving shotgun, and more. View the full catalog of items here.

Grant’s historic presentation engraved Remington New Model Army revolvers are arguably the most historically significant and valuable Remington firearms on the market and are considered a “Holy Grail” for Civil War collectors, says the release.

The set is covered with the artistry of L. D. Nimschke, one of the most renowned master engravers of the 19th century, and features grips carved with Grant’s portrait. They come nestled in their original rosewood case with full complement of accessories.

Grant’s revolvers (photo courtesy of Rock Island Auction Company.)

April 27 marks the 200th anniversary of Ulysses S. Grant’s birthday

“April 12, 2022, marks the 161st anniversary of the beginning of the Civil War, and we couldn’t think of a better time to announce that Grant’s revolvers will be available to the collecting public. Currently, these firearms constitute the most elaborate and historically significant set of revolvers manufactured during the Civil War,” said Kevin Hogan, president of Rock Island Auction Company. “They’re significant works of American art, a powerful piece of American history, and completely fresh to market. It’s an incredibly exciting time to be a fine arms collector.”

The pair of Remington revolvers are an American treasure and are already drawing comparisons to President Abraham Lincoln’s gilt and engraved Henry Rifle or President George Washington’s flintlock pistols. They were likely presented to Grant after he captured Vicksburg on the Fourth of July in 1863 and thus secured the length of the Mississippi River for the Union.

"Items owned by Grant are among the most desirable 19th century American artifacts, particularly artifacts presented to, owned by, or used by General Grant during the Civil War. At Rock Island Auction Company, we are no strangers to historic weapons owned by some of the biggest names in American and world history," said Hogan. "Just last year we sold the Napoleon garniture, Alexander Hamilton's Revolutionary War flintlock pistols and epaulets, and John Wayne's Colt Single Action Army, to name a select few."

Watch a YouTube video featuring more details of Ulysses S. Grant’s Remington Revolvers.

The May Premier Firearms Auction is this spring’s flagship event in fine arms collecting. The auction will feature hundreds of the most historic, publicly available firearms worldwide, including well-known names of American history such as George Custer, Wild Bill Hickok, J. Edgar Hoover, Pawnee Bill and others. For more information, visit Rock Island Auction Company’s Premier Firearms Auction.

About Rock Island Auction Company

Rock Island Auction Company is the world’s No. 1 auction company for firearms, bladed weapons and militaria. Founded in 1993 by its current CEO Patrick Hogan, RIAC’s 150,000-square-foot campus consists of two buildings and hosts around 18 auctions each year. For more information, visit www.rockislandauction.com or call 1-800-238-8022.

