Grape time was had at 1st Annual Sip & Shop event

Some people in Muscatine didn’t waste time getting a head start on their weekend festivities during the 1st Annual Sip & Shop event.

A total of 15 local businesses extended their shopping hours downtown during a wine tasting Friday night.

Those who signed up for the event got to taste different wine samples and were given a complimentary wine glass.

City leaders saw the Sip & Shop as a fun way to kick off their spring lineup of events.

“We’re hoping to introduce people to coming back and shopping local,” said Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Erik Reader. “It continues to be important. It will always be important, but supporting our local businesses here in downtown (Muscatine) — this is just one way during the month we can help support them.”

There aren’t any firm plans to hold this event again next year, but city leaders hope to make it an annual tradition.