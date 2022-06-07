The Associated Press projects retired Navy Admiral Mike Franken is Iowa’s Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, defeating former Rep. Abby Finkenauer and Glenn Hurst in Tuesday’s primary.

Franken will now face U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley in the November general election. Grassley easily defeated his primary challenger Jim Carlin.

Franken has never held political office. He out-raised Finkenauer the last two periods of fundraising and heavily outspent her.

Grassley seeks an eighth term in the Senate.

Our partner publication, The Hill, reports Grassley has more than $4 million in campaign finance money prepared for the race against Franken, who has only about $250,000 available right now.

Finkenauer responded late Tuesday: