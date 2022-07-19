The grassroots group Americans for Prosperity-Iowa will host a “True Cost of Washington” event Tuesday, July 19, “to highlight the true cost of Washington’s bad policies and the pain runaway inflation is causing families and small business owners,” a news release says.

“On the first day of the Biden Administration, the national average for gasoline was $2.38 a gallon,” the release says. “Today the average price for unleaded gas in Iowa has skyrocketed to $4.42 a gallon. To highlight this stark difference and the true cost of Washington’s policies, AFP-IA will be rolling back the price of gasoline to $2.38 for Big 10 Mart customers in Davenport.”

AFP-IA will roll back the price of gasoline to $2.38 for customers at Big 10 Mart, 2308 W. 53rd St., Davenport, during an event from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., the release says. AFP-IA State Director Drew Klein will be at the event.

For more about Americans for Prosperity, visit here.