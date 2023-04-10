The Gray Matters Collective will hold its second-annual “We Are The Collective” on May 3, to kick off May as Mental Health Awareness Month.

At the event, May 3rd from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Rock Island (Grand Ballroom), all student leaders of each school chapter of The Gray Matters Collective will be recognized and honored for their efforts put into their individual chapter.

Tickets can be purchased now for $15 per person (at the Gray Matters website HERE) or available at the door for $20 per person. It is free to attend for students from the school chapters.

Kevin Atwood, head of Foster’s Voice, with Haley DeGreve, head of the Gray Matters Collective.

“We Are The Collective 2023 is a great opportunity to not only learn about mental health awareness in the Quad Cities, but to see and hear from advocates on the front lines,” Gray Matters founder and president Haley DeGreve said in a Monday release.

The Gray Matters Collective (TGMC) is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to mental health awareness and suicide prevention. With chapters in several local high schools and colleges, TGMC is fiercely devoted to empowering students, working adults, and others to have the tools and knowledge to be a mental health advocate, the release said.

Through providing presentations on how to help yourself with mental health challenges, how to help others, and how to talk about the topic, TGMC exists to make a statement — mental health is important and it’s time to see real change. The mission of TGMC and its message are simple: “You matter. Your mental health matters. The Gray Matters.”

New women’s group forms

The Holiday Inn in downtown Rock Island also is hosting monthly meetings of TGMC’s new support group, “Girls in Gray,” Tuesday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m.

This is a support group — meeting the last Tuesday each month — for those struggling with mental health issues (long-term, situational, episodic, chronic, etc.), and those looking for a supportive, loving community, according to the event Facebook page.

“We have seen the recent statistics for women’s mental health lately (especially teen girls). Foster’s Voice has the QC men’s support group and we talked with them about us starting a QC women’s support group!” the site says.

“This group will not only focus on a community approach to support, but will have a licensed counselor on site and will involve community service projects and social events. We believe in women supporting women (even in their mental health journey). This will be an empowering, loving, vulnerable environment for all who need support.”

Featured May 3 speaker

Featured at We Are The Collection 2023 will be keynote speaker Brandon Kutmas (Founder/CEO of Quad City Behavioral Health Associates), who will talk about being a mental health provider and the why an open discussion about mental health awareness is important now more than ever.

“In addition, a phenomenal student panel will be discussing how to shine a light on the reality of mental health issues in our very own community – especially with our local youth,” the Monday release said.

There are student chapters of TGMC at Moline, Geneseo, Orion, Rockridge, Alwood, Rock Island and Cambridge high schools, St. Ambrose University, Augustana and Scott Community College.

“Most importantly, this event inspires real change – starting with you,” DeGreve said. “We at The Gray Matters Collective, in collaboration with professional resources in the area, are equipped and ready. We invite you to join this mission with us on May 3rd to be a part of it.”

For more information, visit the Gray Matters website HERE.