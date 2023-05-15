The Gray Wolf Band will perform from 5-9 pm. Thursday, May 18, in the Celebration Hall at The Center for Active Seniors, Inc (CASI), 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. The public is welcome to an evening of food, fun and music. Funds raised will be used to support CASI programs and activities for seniors in the Quad Cities community. A cash bar and food will be available throughout the evening.

The band plays a variety of classic rock. A $5 donation is requested. A 50/50 raffle will be held. All proceeds will directly support CASI programming. For more information, call Amy Johnson at 563-386-7477.