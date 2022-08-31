Monmouth College’s Great Lecture Series was another casualty of the pandemic, but it makes its comeback this fall, starting on September 3, but at a different time than usual.

The series features Monmouth faculty giving free public talks on various subjects before home football games. The talks are usually held on Saturday mornings, but the September 3 lecture will be presented at 4 p.m. because the Fighting Scots are hosting the first home night football game in program history at 7 p.m. against Wartburg. The lectures will be held in Room 278 of the College’s Center for Science Business. Cookies, cheese and coffee will be served.

Political science professor Andre Audette founded the series in 2018 and anticipates its return. “The Great Lecture Series is designed to celebrate the great teaching and learning environment we have at Monmouth College, both inside and outside of the classroom,” he said. “With a number of students involved in athletics, this series also recognizes the important interaction between academics and athletics. The series is open to the public and it’s one of few opportunities to go to class with no homework.”



Physics and engineering professor Michael Solontoi will present the first talk, which relates to the launch of the Artemis I lunar mission, scheduled to launch earlier that day. “Since we’re going back to the moon, let’s take this opportunity to learn about the surface features of our closest celestial neighbor,” said Solontoi. “What are the features we see on the surface of the moon, what is their origin, and how can we use them to learn things about the moon, and the solar system itself?”



The rest of the speakers and topics in the series include:

Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. – Regina Johnson (Champion Miller Center for Student Equity, Inclusion & Community)

Oct. 1 at 9 a.m. – Tom Prince (Business and Economics)

Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. – Sean Schumm (Kinesiology)

Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. – Michelle Holschuh Simmons (Educational Studies)

