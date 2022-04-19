Although spring has not come early this year in the Midwest, Monmouth College is early with a major milestone.

The college has already passed the $75-million goal of its “Light This Candle” Campaign, exceeding that figure 8 1/2 months ahead of the campaign’s final day.

The “Light This Candle” campaign launched in March 2019.

“We are quite pleased that we have exceeded our $75-million goal well before our Dec. 31, 2022, completion date of the campaign,” William Goldsborough ’65, national campaign chair, said in a Tuesday release. “This success reflects very favorably on the Monmouth College community and its strong sense of engagement and commitment.

“Many thanks to everyone who has generously participated in this effort so far, with special thanks to the great work by our vice president for development and college relations, Hannah Maher, and her staff,” he said. “This is yet another example of why it’s great to be a Scot!”

Of the $75.4 million raised thus far through the Light This Candle Campaign, $56.5 million has come through current gifts and $18.9 million has come in the form of deferred gifts, the college said.

Launched in March 2019, the Light This Candle Campaign has four objectives:

increasing scholarships and student financial aid

creating more opportunities for faculty and staff support and academic innovation

enhancing the college’s living-learning environment by increasing funds for facilities; and

building an even stronger culture of philanthropy through a larger annual fund and deferred gift register.

Monmouth President Clarence Wyatt said that exceeding the campaign’s goal so far ahead of schedule is “an extraordinary achievement.”

“The campaign’s exceeding its $75-million goal 8 1/2 months early is an extraordinary achievement and worthy of celebration for many reasons,” Wyatt said. “First, it is a testament to the leadership of Campaign Chair Bill Goldsborough and Board Chair Mark Kopinski ’79, and the hard work of Vice President for Development Hannah Maher and the entire alumni/development staff.

“Also, this achievement is inspired by the vision, ambition and generosity of the college’s trustees, faculty and staff, alumni, parents, and friends. Most important, we celebrate this accomplishment because it strengthens Monmouth College’s ability to do what it has done for generations — to change for the better the arc of young people’s lives.”

Kopinski, whose campaign gift made with wife Debbie supports faculty and academic innovation, said that this support of faculty will benefit students in many ways.

“We strongly believe that access to faculty development funds is essential for the college faculty,” said Kopinski. “This gift will help to allow pedagogy to remain fresh and for faculty to continue research in their area of interest. Ultimately, students benefit from these endeavors in co-research opportunities and robust topical discussions.”

Maher said that a chief reason the campaign has exceeded its goal early is because of a combination of a deeply committed base of donors and a strong team of development officers.

“It has been a pleasure to work with an outstanding development team and our generous donors, both who are striving to see a stronger future for Monmouth College,” Maher said.

“The vision of the Light This Candle Campaign has been to pass along to those who will follow us at a college that is even more of an institution of high opportunity and high achievement. Having exceeded our Campaign goal well before our completion date is a strong signal of how important this shared goal truly is. I look forward to what is still to come for Monmouth through our campaign close at the end of 2022.”

Wyatt said that as the campaign enters its stretch run, “it will continue to achieve even more for the college and its mission.”