The Great Train Show, with more than 150 tables of vendors from across the country, will be Saturday and Sunday at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island.

Online tickets are $11 for Saturday and $10 for Sunday. Onsite tickets – cash only – are $12 for Saturday and $11 for Sunday (Saturday tickets are good for both days.)

Operating model railroads will be on display, and there will be a riding train for kids.

For tickets and more information, visit here.