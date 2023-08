Enjoy the sights, smells and tastes of fair time in the QCA as the Mississippi Valley Fair features Sam Hunt in concert!

Sam Hunt (Mississippi Valley Fair)

The rest of the run is as follows:

Wednesday, August 2 – Jordan Davis

Thursday, August 3 – Ludacris and Lil Jon

Friday, August 4 – Three Days Grace

Saturday, August 5 – Limp Bizkit

Sunday, August 6 – Hardy

For more information on Grandstand concerts, click here.

For more of what the Mississippi Valley Fair has to offer, click here.