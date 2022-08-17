The Midwest Writing Center is hosting winners of the 2021 and 2022 Great Writers Retreat on Sept. 1 in Rock Island.

The Midwest Writing Center will host a a live reading by the winners of the 2021 and 2022 Great River Writers’ Retreat on Sept. 1.

The free event is at 5:30 p.m., Sept. 1 at the Rock Island Public Library Community Room, 401 19th St.

Jo Ivy Young (2022) is currently working on her master’s degree in creative writing at the University of Northern Iowa. She has won the Society of Children’s Writers and Illustrators Work-in-Progress Award, and placed as a nonfiction research finalist for SCBWI. She recently won Author Mentor Match. She is a former archaeologist who loves birds, bugs, and books. Jo’s also a verified tree hugger (just ask the trees in her neighborhood), according to a MWC release.

Jeffrey Wolf (2021) was a recent finalist for the Third Coast Fiction Prize and the Arkansas International Emerging Writer’s Prize. His stories have appeared or are forthcoming in Gulf Stream, descant, Jewish Fiction.net and others. He has an MFA from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and teaches English at Columbia College Chicago.

Both winners will be sharing some of their experiences and reading from the projects they will be working on during the retreat on Sept. 1st. You can attend to not only celebrate Young and Wolf’s talents, but the retreat itself, which has proved a profound resource for fostering the development of the written word, the MWC release said.

The Great River Writer’s Retreat is generously sponsored by Dr. Nicolas Shammas and the Illinois Arts Council Agency.