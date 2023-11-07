The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s next session in their Multicultural Speaker Series will cover the renovations made to a long-time Putnam Museum exhibit.

The Chamber is hosting Kelly Lao from the Putnam on Wednesday, November 15th, at 12 p.m. at the Putnam Museum and Science Center, 1717 W. 12th Street in Davenport. Admission for the event, which includes a boxed lunch, is $15 for Hispanic Chamber members and $20 for nonmembers. Group and student rates are also available. For more information or to register, click here or call (563) 214-5160.

This presentation will focus on a renewed and reimagined bilingual exhibition that tells the Quad Cities’ story. The exhibit, formerly called River Prairie and People, has been at the Putnam since 1985. Three years ago, the museum decided it was time to revamp the 6,600 square foot exhibit so it would tell a more diverse and inclusive story of the region.

Prototyping and discussion groups with community members, including the NAACP and LULAC Council 10, turned into a full-scale exhibition overhaul. The Multicultural Speaker Series hopes to offer attendees a chance to enhance cultural awareness, achieve diversity education needs, increase community integration and expand networks across community sectors.

Lao is Vice President of Museum Experiences at the Putnam Museum and Science Center. She oversees both the curatorial and education departments. She served as the Executive Director at the German American Heritage Center and Museum for six years and worked with the group for 11 years. She works with the League of Latin American Citizens #10, the American Association of Museums, Midwest Museum Association, Iowa Museum Association, Scott County Historic Preservation Society and the American Association of State and Local History. She earned a Master of Arts in Museum Studies from Western Illinois University and received her Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology from the University of Iowa.

For more information on the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, including events, programs and initiatives, click here.