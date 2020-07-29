Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to give away 1,000 N95 masks

This Saturday, the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is giving away 1,000 N95 masks to any businesses in the Quad Cities.

The Chamber says, in response to the increase of COVID-19 cases, they want to “assist local businesses in abiding by state guidelines to protect themselves, staff and customers.”

Masks will be available for drive-by pickup while supplies last from 9 to 11 a.m. at the following locations in Iowa and Illinois:

D’Lua Bettendorf Fusion Cuisine & Bar

5185 18th St.

Bettendorf

Mercado on Fifth

5th Ave. and 12th St.

Moline

More information about the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is here.