The Greater Quad Cities I-Club will hold a golf outing at Glynn’s Creek on Monday, Sept. 12, at Glynns Creek Golf Course, 19251 290th St., Long Grove.

Golf check-in is at 11 a.m., with a shotgun start at noon. A social hour will be 5 p.m. with a dinner at 5:30 p.m.

Golf will include 18 holes with a cart, and cash prizes for first, second and third place. Registration is due by Sept. 7.

For tickets or more information, call Kristal Schaefer at 563-349-5385 or Kelly Behrens at 563-570-0157. Make checks payable to Greater Quad Cities I-Club.