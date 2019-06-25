Greatest Grains closing after 40 years

Greatest Grains in Davenport is closing after 40 years, the owners announced Tuesday.

“After 40 years of serving the QC community, we have decided to close Greatest Grains,” the owners said in an email. “We started as a young couple with a dream to provide healthy alternatives and it turned into a

staple for generations to come. Greatest Grains has been a forerunner in healthy food and natural products. Not only have we been able to provide wholesome food, we have been able to educate the community through our cooking classes, elementary age tours, and decades worth of knowledge. Most importantly, we take immense pride in being able to employ hundreds of people throughout the years. Some of those employees have been with us since the start and we can’t thank them enough.

“We also want to take this opportunity to thank you, the QC community, for always supporting us. You have made these 40 years an amazing adventure and we couldn’t imagine having our store anywhere else.

“We hope that you will take advantage of our closing discounts. Beginning July 1, everything will be 25 percent off along with various gift giveaways to thank our loyal friends and customers. Again, we thank you for 40 great years!”