Greenvalley Sports Complex in Moline to again host softball world tournament in 2022

The International Softball Congress (ISC) 2022 World Tournament will once again be played at the Greenvalley Sports Complex in Moline. The 76th ISC World Tournament takes place Aug. 13-20, 2022.

“We’re very happy to return to the Greenvalley Sports Complex in 2022 and partner with Lynn Hunt and Visit Quad Cities once again,” ISC executive director Larry Fisher said in a Tuesday release. “Especially after Visit Quad Cities did such a fantastic job of ‘stepping up’ last year allowing the ISC to celebrate its 75th anniversary on the fields of Sheridan Meadow Complex in Eldridge, Iowa.”

“Visit Quad Cities looks forward to hosting the 2022 ISC World Tournament at Greenvalley Sports Complex,” said Dave Herrell, President and CEO, Visit Quad Cities. “The ISC delivers for our sports tourism goals and objectives, and it was honor to host their 75th anniversary this past August in Eldridge, Iowa. Having this event back-to-back is a great opportunity to showcase the QC and welcome these world-class athletes to Moline.”

“The City of Moline is excited to host the ISC World Tournament in 2022 and we are eager to bring back world-class athletics to the Quad Cities,” said Eric Griffith, Moline’s Parks & Recreation director. “The versatility of Greenvalley Sports Complex with the various field sizes can host an array of tournaments from local softball tournaments all the way up to the ISC World Tournament.”

With travel restrictions hopefully continuing to be loosened as the global pandemic further recedes, the ISC is expecting to have a full complement of 36 teams with another 12-16 in the Legends division at the 2022 World Tournament.

Greenvalley Sports Complex (5920 52nd Ave., Moline) hosted the World Tournament in 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2016. New high-caliber lights were installed at the complex prior to the 2016 event.

Amanda Bolt, recreation coordinator for the city of Moline, will work with Visit Quad Cities to create the energy fans enjoyed previously at the Moline complex, and to get the fields and crews ready for another world-class event in 2022. Visit Quad Cities will secure special rates at QC hotels, and the ISC encourages teams and fans to wait until that information is posted on the ISC 2022 World Tournament website at www.iscfastpitch.com in the coming weeks.

The International Softball Congress is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting men’s and youth fastpitch softball throughout North America. Find more information at www.iscfastpitch.com.