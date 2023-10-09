The annual fall cleanup of Greenwood Cemetery in Muscatine is underway. Families or gravesite caretakers are asked to remove all grave decorations by Sunday, October 15. Any grave decorations remaining after that date will be removed and discarded by cemetery staff.

Items that are considered grave decorations include, but are not limited to, wreaths, silk flowers, grave blankets, wooden crosses, statuary, toys, cobblestones and potted plants. Undecorated metal shepherd’s hooks, remembrance vigil candles and solar lights will not be removed.

New grave decorations may be brought to the cemetery after Wednesday, November 1. No more than two decorations are allowed per site.

Call (563) 263-7051 or email greenwood@muscatineiowa.gov with questions or for more information.