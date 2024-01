The Greenwood Cemetery steps in Muscatine are closed for the winter, according to officials with the City of Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department.

The stairs climb the hill from Hershey Avenue to Greenwood Cemetery, and were built in 1914 to connect the residential areas to the south-end factories and schools, a news release says.

Contact the Parks and Recreation Department for more information at 563-263-0241 or email parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov.