Greyhound temporarily moves Davenport station

Greyhound bus service announced on Thursday that it is temporarily closing its downtown Davenport station due to area flooding and operational changes resulting from COVID-19.

Effective April 17, service will be suspended at 204 West River Drive and be relocated to Loves Travel Stop located at 8255 Northwest Boulevard in Davenport.

The new stop is an e-ticket station, so customers will need to purchase tickets online via Greyhound.com or Greyhound’s mobile app before boarding.

Greyhound Package Express will be temporarily suspended as well.

For more information on how Greyhound is keeping its customers safe, you can visit this webpage.