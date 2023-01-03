Grilled Cheese Bar in Davenport rang in the New Year with a not so nice surprise – a water main break. While the Davenport Fire Department did their best to mitigate the damage, water poured into the restaurant. Unfortunately, it left behind more than just damp furnishings; the entire restaurant is now flooded with mud and sand, according to a post on their Facebook page.

As a result, Grilled Cheese Bar will be closed until further notice while cleanup and any repairs take place. It’s currently unclear when they’ll be able to reopen for business. To follow the progress of the cleanup, follow them on their Facebook page. Grilled Cheese Bar is located at 1019 Mound Street in Davenport.