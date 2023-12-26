A real-life Grinch has dimmed a light display in Muscatine, according to an event organizer.

Megan Francis, marketing director of Crossroads Inc., told Our Quad Cities News on Tuesday that someone stole extension cords from the light display in Weed Park. That reduced the size of the display by 80 percent or more, although some of the display remains on view.

Organizers think the thief, or thieves, could not find where the extension cords were plugged in. The theft apparently happened sometime Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Extension cords were stolen from the light display in Weed Park in Muscatine. (Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com)

Extension cords were stolen from the light display in Weed Park in Muscatine. (Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com)

Extension cords were stolen from the light display in Weed Park in Muscatine. (Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com)

Extension cords were stolen from the light display in Weed Park in Muscatine. (Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com)

On Tuesday night, Our Quad Cities News crew saw about two dozen cars with people who wanted to see the lights, then learned the bad news about the theft.

Francis says support from the community has been overwhelming. Organizers will try to get all the lights on by the end of the week.

For more information or to donate, visit here.