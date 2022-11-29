The Grinch had such a fun time helping others grow their hearts ten times bigger last year that he wants to do it again this year!

Spread a little holiday cheer this season by registering a family member, friend or neighbor to get grinched by the City of Moline Parks and Recreation Department! The “victims” will walk outside to find a “You’ve Been Grinched” sign, along with a bunch of candy-filled “rotten” eggs in their front yard! Signs and eggs are open for delivery to Moline and Coal Valley delivery addresses only, but there’s a pick-up option for those who want to grinch houses in other cities.

Signs will be delivered on December 19 and 21 in Moline and on December 20 in Coal Valley. The cost is $12 per sign/eggs and the registration deadline is December 12 at 3:30 p.m. Call (309) 524-2424 or click here for more information and to sign up.