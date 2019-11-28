Grocery stores are kept super busy providing pre-made Thanksgiving dinners

Preparing a Thanksgiving feast can be very time consuming. Hy-Vee is offering pre-made Thanksgiving dinners which keeps the kitchen very busy in a very hectic time of year.

There are plenty of options starting out at $49 dollars for a dinner for four people and up to $299 dollars which serves 20 people. There are many options to choose from including meat, mashed potatoes, sides, vegetables, and pie.

Grocery stores have made sure to be proper staffed to get all of the food made and keep all lanes open for checkout so shoppers can be in and out.