Ground-breaking ceremony to celebrate high-school renovation

The Clinton Community School District invites the public to a ground-breaking ceremony celebrating the start of the renovation to the Clinton High School at 4 p.m. June 28 on the east side of the campus.

The bond issue to fund the majority of an estimated cost of $62 million received strong community support on March 3, 2020, with 74.7% voting yes, a news release says.

The passage of the bond issue, 1-cent sales tax, and PPEL will pay for the renovation. The project will include a new three-story academic building, a new CTE and fine-arts wing, along with renovation of historic Yourd Gymnasium.

The project should be completed by spring 2025. Tricon Construction, Dubuque, is the general contractor and FRK is the architectural firm out of Des Moines.