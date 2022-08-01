Three new families are about to become home owners through some help from Habitat for Humanity.

All three families joined sponsors and volunteers on East 6th Street in Davenport on Saturday for a groundbreaking.

These are homes 128,129 and 130 in the Quad Cities.

Combined, the families already have more than 1,000 volunteer hours with Habitat as part of the requirements for their homes and they’re excited for construction to begin.

“Just so much more space, room for my kids, a backyard — a safe backyard — for them to play in. Just a big change overall that I think will benefit our whole family,” said Sarah Ross, a recipient of one of the new homes.

These projects are three of five new Habitat homes starting this year.