Groundbreaking for new YMCA

Eldridge will soon see a new YMCA building.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place Tuesday for the North Scott Community YMCA facility on East LeClaire Road.

The project is the result of a referendum vote.

Voters approved a tax hike to pay for it.

“And we thank the public,” North Scott school board member Donn Wilmott said. “This would not have happened — I mean this is truly an example of where the public’s good is served by bringing a facility like this to town.”

The facility will also be the home of the North Scott boys and girls swim teams.