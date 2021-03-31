Groundbreaking for new YMCA

Eldridge will soon see a new YMCA building.
A groundbreaking ceremony took place Tuesday for the North Scott Community YMCA facility on East LeClaire Road.
The project is the result of a referendum vote.
Voters approved a tax hike to pay for it.
“And we thank the public,” North Scott school board member Donn Wilmott said. “This would not have happened — I mean this is truly an example of where the public’s good is served by bringing a facility like this to town.”
The facility will also be the home of the North Scott boys and girls swim teams.