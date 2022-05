Groundbreaking for Phase 2 of a project at Veterans Memorial Park was held at 4 p.m. Thursday at the park, 315 S. Marquette St., Davenport.



Work will include development and installation of a river overlook amenity and preparation of proposed trail sites.

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson; Chad Dyson, of Davenport Parks and Recreation; and Bill Churchill, of Friends of Veterans Memorial Park; were among those attending.