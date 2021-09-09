Groundbreaking scheduled for new YWCA in Rock Island

YWCA Quad Cities will host an official groundbreaking ceremony for its new two-story, 48,900-square-foot facility next week in downtown Rock Island.

The event will take place at the location of the new facility, 1702-1794 5th Avenue, Rock Island, on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. This free event will include speeches from stakeholders and refreshments.

“As we Quad Citizens work to continue to advance the vision of Q2030, it is important to continue to build up ALL the Quad Cities. This project allows us to continue improvements in Rock Island in parallel with the new bridge in Bettendorf/Moline, as well as the continued development of downtown Davenport,” said Rob Woodall, the “YWCA is on the Move” Capital Campaign Co-Chair.

“YWCA Quad Cities has a valuable mission related to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all,” he said. “In our opinion, this is exactly what the world needs more of right now, and it is critical for continuing to improve the social fabric of our bi-state community. This new facility will allow this great organization to enhance and expand its mission right where it is needed most, while acting as a beacon for Rock Island on its development journey into the future.”

Located just a few blocks from the YWCA current location (229 16th St.), the new $9-million facility will house a state-of-the-art child care center that will expand the organization’s capacity from 130 youth to 350; an Empowerment Center (including a STEAM lab); an Activity Center with a gymnasium; a full-service kitchen allowing community access; an Aquatic Center; an Administrative Suite; a high-tech Cardio Room, and a modern outdoor play yard.

“Remaining in downtown Rock Island was a very intentional decision,” said Julie Larson, president and CEO of YWCA Quad Cities. “We are excited to see the construction on our new facility start and watch our dream come true.”

“Bush Construction is honored to be selected as the construction management partner with YWCA Quad Cities on their impressive new facility,” said AJ Loss, president/CEO, Bush Construction. “We are looking forward to starting construction at the end of September, with completion to be by the end of 2022. The passion and dedication that Julie Larson has brought to this project has been incredible to witness and I am truly excited to see YWCA’s beautiful new facility further add to energizing the Rock Island downtown community.”

To donate to the project, visit the YWCA Quad Cities website at www.ywcaqc.org.