Group honors DeShawn Tatum outside Rock Island County Justice Center

UPDATE:

Local 4 News received a statement from the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office on Monday with an update on the investigation of the shooting.

My office is working on contacting the family of DeShawn Tatum to allow them to review relevant video footage prior to being released to the public.” Dora A. Villarreal, Rock Island County State’s Attorney

EARLIER UPDATE: A group gathered outside the Rock Island County Justice Center on Monday morning to show support for DeShawn Tatum, the man who was fatally shot by Rock Island Police on April 1.

Dozens gathered outside the Rock Island County Justice Center in honor of Deshawn Tatum, the RI man killed by police earlier this month.

