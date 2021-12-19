Group O builds state-of-the-art project for its new partner, a silicone producer

One of the world’s largest producers of silicones has selected Group O as a strategic partner to manage the filling, packaging, warehousing, and distribution of its construction silicone products.

Using the latest German automation, technology and equipment, Group O will receive the bulk product through reusable fluid-bag containers, and package it into drums, pails, sausage packs, and cartridges using ultramodern filling machines and packaging automation, a news release says.

A new state-of-the-art, climate-controlled color lab will ensure quality and consistency by creating an ever-expanding lineup of custom colors for silicone products. This complete line of building-envelope silicone solutions for roof coating, air and water barriers, architectural coatings, weather sealing, residential glazing, insulating glass, and structural glazing can be found throughout the construction industry, the release says.

Group O will manage the fulfillment and distribution of orders to its new partner’s construction customers across the country and internationally out of its 117,000 square-foot facility at 7300 50th St., Milan, the release says.

New partnership means new jobs

To support the new growth, Group O is hiring. Pay starts at $18 per hour, with room for quick growth potential, the release says. The company offers a full benefits package, including more than three weeks of paid time off each year. For more information or to apply, visit here.

About Group O

Group O is an end-to-end solutions provider specializing in supply chain, packaging and customer acquisition and retention programs. Group O is committed to providing solutions designed to reduce or offset the client carbon footprint through waste reduction efforts, efficiency programs, automation, and technology.

Headquartered in Milan, and with major operations in Minnesota and Texas, Group O employs more than 1,000 professionals with diverse industry experience in optimizing inventory, logistics, fulfillment and customer engagement.

Founded in 1974 as a small, family-run packaging company, Group O has grown into a thriving $900 million enterprise with world-class industry experience under the leadership of the Ontiveros family. For more information on Group O, visit here.