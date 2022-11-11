As a 100% Hispanic-owned business, Group O partnered with the Quad Cities River Bandits this season to celebrate Hispanic and Latino communities by sponsoring “Bandidos del Río de las Ciudades Cuádruples,” Minor League Baseball’s “Copa de la Diversión” or “Fun Cup” series.

Presenting the check to LULAC at Modern Woodmen Park are (L-R) Sergio Mendez of LULAC Moline, Bandits mascot Rascal, Daisy Moran of LULAC Moline, Maria Ontiveros of Group O , Toni Robertson and Mike Reyes of LULAC Davenport, and Shawn Brown from the Bandits front office.

During each “Copa Wednesday” home game, Bandits players wore a specialty “Bandidos del Río” uniform featuring Rascal wearing a sombrero and signature bandana in a serape-inspired design. These jerseys were auctioned off and raised $2,500 to be donated to a local charity selected by Group O, which chose LULAC to receive those funds, according to a company release.

Along with their sponsorship, Group O also partnered with the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce by recognizing small businesses and non-profit organizations in the Hispanic community during every Wednesday home game throughout the season.

Those businesses included Chocolate Manor, Rosales Lawn Care, QC Ballet Folklorico, Cruz Cutz, LULAC, R&D Towing, Jennie’s Boxcar, AlienBoi Boxing Academy, TapOnIt, and Campos Mufflers.

Maria Ontiveros of Group O holds up a Bandidos jersey (autographed by Bandits players) with Shawn Brown, the team’s vice president of sales.

“We’re so excited to present these funds to LULAC as part of our ongoing efforts to reach out to our Latino community,” Maria Ontiveros, community liaison at Group O, said in the release. “Group O chose to support the local LULAC councils because they are a driving force behind the improvements in the quality of life for the Hispanic community. Their scholarship program aligns with Group O’s philanthropic focus of providing educational opportunities to youth.”

The funds raised will be split between the Davenport and Moline LULAC councils, and will support four scholarships, Ontiveros said Friday. The Bandits plan to continue the Bandidos fundraisers in 2023, she noted.

Two River Bandits players wearing the Bandidos uniforms during the 2022 season.

Milan-based Group O is an end-to-end solutions provider specializing in supply chain, packaging, incentive marketing, and mobile device lifecycle solutions. With major operations in Minnesota, Texas, and Mexico, Group O employs more than 1,200 professionals with diverse industry experience in optimizing inventory, materials, logistics, fulfillment and customer engagement.

