Negocios Now, a national award-winning publication focused on Hispanic business, has included Group O in its annual list of 50 Most Powerful Hispanic Businesses in its recent edition of “Who’s Who in Hispanic Business.” The list consists of top Hispanic-owned businesses making a clear difference in this country, a news release says.

Gregg Ontiveros was recognized for turning Group O from a $50M business in 1999 into the $900+M diversified services firm it is today thanks to his entrepreneurial spirit and can-do philosophy. Ontiveros leads with a hands-on approach, remaining very involved in all facets of Group O’s daily operations

As the principal owner, Ontiveros has provided the vision necessary to attract marquee clients that represent a veritable who’s who of America’s most respected brands including AT&T, Michelin, PepsiCo, Caterpillar, and Samsung.

Gregg Ontiveros (contributed photo.)

Throughout his career, Ontiveros has mentored Hispanic and other minority and non-minority business owners and entrepreneurs. He has been candid about his lessons learned and is supportive in offering advice, referring individuals to other key contacts, collaborating to determine business opportunities with Group O, or matchmaking them with other businesses.

“It is an honor to be included among so many other accomplished businesses,” Ontiveros said of Group O being named to the list. “As a business process outsourcer, Group O is an extension of our clients’ brands, and this recognition further strengthens our ongoing commitment to their success.”

In addition to inclusion on the Negocios list, Ontiveros has previously been recognized by the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce as an HBE Hispanic Businessman of the Year, and earned a place on HispanicBusiness Inc.’s “50 Influentials.”

About Group O: Group O is an end-to-end business process outsourcing provider specializing in supply chain, packaging, and incentive marketing solutions. Headquartered in Milan, Illinois, and major operations in Minnesota and Texas. Group O employs more than 1,200 professionals with diverse industry experience in optimizing inventory, materials, logistics, fulfillment, and customer engagement.

Founded in 1974 as a small, family-run packaging company, Group O has grown into a thriving $900 million enterprise with world-class industry experience under the leadership of the Ontiveros family.

For more information, visit here.