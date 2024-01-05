Milan-based Group O is reducing its workforce by 68 people at its Rock Island warehouse, 2916 78th Avenue West, the company announced Friday.

“A long-time client made the decision to bring production of one of their products back in-house, necessitating a reduction in the staff supporting that business,” Group O CEO Kevin Kotecki said in a news release. “When industry trends and the needs of our clients change, Group O must align with the adjusted demand.

Group O has 583 employees in the Quad Cities and 1,200 nationwide.

“Although at times difficult decisions must be made to ensure long-term success, we make every effort to minimize the impact on our valued employees,” he said. “In this situation, we were able to move a number of the affected employees into other roles in the company.”

Through attrition and new opportunities presented, Group O was able to reduce the number impacted to 59 Group O employees and 9 temporary workers, Kim Fox, vice president of human resources, said later Friday.

The company currently has 583 employees at Quad-City locations, with 257 employees in Rock Island, she said.

Group O will continue to produce other product lines for the same client that caused the reduction, and is committed to leveraging its strengths to attract new business opportunities and increase jobs at its Rock Island operations, the release said.

Kotecki added that these changes would have no further impact on operations at any other Group O locations across the country.

Group O is a business process outsourcer specializing in packaging, incentive marketing, supply chain, and mobile device testing solutions. Headquartered in Milan, and with major operations in Minnesota, Texas, and Mexico, Group O employs more than 1,200 professionals.

