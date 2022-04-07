Almost 100 veterans are going on the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

The veterans on this flight are from Henry, Knox, Mercer, Warren and Stark counties.

A group from Galva raised money over the last five years for the veterans to take the trip of a lifetime.

Richard Nash served in the Army between the Korean War and Vietnam War. He’s excited to go a plane for the first time and visit the nation’s capital.

“It an honor to with all the guys who went through everything … looking forward to it because like I said I never get out there if it wasn’t for this deal,” said Nash.

Jason Bates first went as a guardian on the Honor Flight in 2001 in honor of his grandfather who served in WWII. Since then he’s been on many Honor Flights as a guardian.

“I went to take another veteran in honor of my grandfather who would’ve passed before he would’ve been able to go on that flight. I wanted to honor him so I was fortunate enough to take a Marine,” said Bates.

A group from Galva called Shave for the Brave was able to raise more than $80,000 to help send veterans from Galva on the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.

“For the past five years we’ve been doing a shaving event at the Backroad Music Festival where guys and gals can volunteer to cut their hair or shave their hair,” said Bates.

Dale Spiegel was in the National Guard during the Korean War. The last time he was in D.C was on Sept. 11. He’s thrilled to share this experience with other veterans.

“All the people in the same category, all the different branches of services … it will just be a real thrill to be with all of them,” said Spiegel.

Michael Dean Gerard was in the Navy during the Vietnam War era. He was able to share this experience with his father in 2009. This time he’ll get to experience the trip as a veteran.

“I was a guardian for my dad who went, so I’ve done this before. But they say it’s changed a little bit since when I went, so I’m looking forward to going,” said Gerard.