The Blue Grass Community Charitable Drop Off Program will host its first annual gift-wrapping fundraiser on Saturdays, Dec. 3 and 10, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Bring your gifts to 207 W. Mayne St., Blue Grass, through the blue door, under the canopy, and volunteers will wrap your gifts. A suggested donation of $2 per gift is recommended. Please supply boxes for your gifts if necessary. If you have gift wrap, ribbon, bows, and other supplies to donate, drop them by during regular business hours Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

To volunteer to wrap presents, call 563-579-3124.

Proceeds from your purchases and gift-wrapping donations will benefit the 25-plus organizations the group assists to improve the lives of people and animals in need throughout Eastern Iowa/Western Illinois. You also can leave your gift items and pick them up later while you shop at the Blessings Boutique resale store.