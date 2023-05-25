Grow Clinton, Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) and Iowa Economic Development Authority are working to complete an employment study for the Clinton area that will define which communities contribute to Clinton’s workforce, regardless of political boundaries. This defined area is called a Laborshed area and is based upon commuting patterns.

The purpose of the study is to calculate the availability and characteristics of Clinton area workers. Laborshed studies are used by economic development teams and existing or prospective employers to understand the local labor market, make expansion and site selection decisions and recruit and maintain a high-quality workforce.

The groups are sending letters to randomly selected households in the area, asking residents to take a confidential online survey. Questions will cover topics including employment status, current and desired wages, current and desired benefits, education level and type of occupation. Identifiable information like name, Social Security number or date of birth will not be gathered during the survey. After the online survey concludes, IWD will conduct phone surveying in the area through a third-party vendor. The survey calls will originate out of Missouri and the incoming number will have a 573 area code. The phone survey will ask the same questions as the online survey and no identifying information will be collected. All survey answers will be combined and reported together. Individual answers are completely confidential.

The results of Laborshed study analysis are available here. For more information, contact Bridget Weddle at (515) 281-7525 or Matt Parbs with Grow Clinton at (563) 242-5702.