Junior Achievement of the Heartland is collaborating with GROW Clinton to offer JA learning experiences to K-12th grade students in Clinton County. GROW Clinton’s $7,500 donation to the program means that JA’s curriculum will impact almost 1,200 students in the Camanche, Clinton and Fulton communities during the 2022-2023 school year. These programs focus on financial literacy and help students gain a solid foundation for healthy money management skills that will help them their entire lives.

“Junior Achievement’s proven method of inspiring youth and preparing them for success fits hand-in-hand with the mission of Grow Clinton. We are excited to partner with JA of the Heartland to impact our young people’s view on the importance of critical life skills. There has never been a more important time to develop our future workforce. Thank you to JA for their passion and dedication to positively impacting the lives of our most vital asset,” said Andy Sokolovich, President and CEO of GROW Clinton.

Junior Achievement’s unique delivery system provides the training, materials and support necessary to boost the chances for student success. Students who participate in Junior Achievement’s learning experiences show a significant understanding of economics and business concepts. Programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers and provide relevant, firsthand experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Junior Achievement of the Heartland serves 23 counties in eastern Iowa and western Illinois. Click here for more information.