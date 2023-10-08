Grow Clinton will host a Clinton Candidate Forum at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, inside the Council Chambers at Clinton City Hall. 611 S. 3rd St., a news release says.

Candidates running for city government and the school board will have an opportunity to present their platforms.

Candidates will share an opening statement and answer questions pertaining to issues in Clinton. The forum will be moderated and timed. Candidates running unopposed will have an opportunity to give a brief overview of their candidacy.

The forum will also be streamed live via the City of Clinton YouTube page. Those interested in viewing the event virtually can search City of Clinton, Iowa, on YouTube at the time of the event.

At 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, Grow Clinton will host a Camanche Candidates Forum at Camanche City Hall, 818 7th Ave., Camanche. The forum will also be streamed live via the City of Camanche YouTube page. Those interested in viewing the event virtually can search City of Camanche, Iowa, on YouTube at the time of the event.

Questions will focus on available labor, current social issues, economic development, and education.

“The candidate forum provides an opportunity for City of Clinton and City of Camanche residents to make an informed decision come Election Day. The forum will focus on key issues impacting our city and our city’s future,” said Matt Parbs, vice president of community & economic development at Grow Clinton.

Grow Clinton encourages the public to submit questions by Monday, Oct. 16, to mparbs@growclinton.com or call 563-242-5702. Those physically in attendance at the forum will have the ability to submit questions for the candidates to the moderator.

“This forum is a perfect opportunity for residents within city to develop a more robust understanding of each candidate’s experience, education, and views on topics that impact their daily lives. Thank you to the City of Clinton and City of Camanche for hosting and broadcasting these forums, “said Andy Sokolovich, president and CEO of Grow Clinton.

Grow Clinton creates these opportunities to ensure that residents, businesses, and all interested in local politics remain informed and up-to-date, the release says.