After the successful merger of the Clinton Regional Development Corporation, Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, and Clinton Convention & Visitors Bureau in March of 2022, the newly formed Grow Clinton has taken over the marketing and promotion of a 345-acre industrial park located in the city. Next to U.S. Highway 30 and the Clinton Municipal Airport, the Lincolnway Industrial Rail & Air Park represents one of the most substantial economic development assets in the greater Clinton region, a news release says.

The park is an ideal location for any industrial company looking to expand its operations or relocate, owing to its immediate access to the Union Pacific Railroad east-west mainline and the availability of reliable infrastructure. The Lincolnway Industrial Rail & Air Park received its Certified Site designation from the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) in 2016, the release says.

“The site certification process is intense,” said Andy Sokolovich, President & CEO of Grow Clinton. “Not only is it an investment of time, but there’s also a cost associated with the dozens of reports, studies, mapping, and management of the process. However, it’s well worth it, as the effort sets us apart from the competition.” Iowa’s Certified Sites program resembles a typical site location process. A credentialed Iowa Certified Site has accumulated relevant site-related data and documentation and is designated development ready.

In preparation for the Lincolnway Industrial Rail & Air Park recertification, the Grow Clinton team applied for a grant through the Clinton County Development Association (CCDA) in the spring of 2022. Grow Clinton recently learned that it was awarded $32,063. The funding will complete the necessary steps toward recertification, ensuring that the park remains ready for development and continues to attract prospective employers to the region.

“Thank you to the Clinton County Development Association for their generous contribution. Your investment is an excellent example of teamwork and collaboration toward the economic growth of our communities,” said Sokolovich. The Lincolnway Industrial Rail & Air Park recertification will be completed in July 2022