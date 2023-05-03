The Mississippi Valley Workforce Development Board is one of 16 teams across the nation chosen to participate in the U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Quality Academy in Washington, D.C.

The program is designed and operated with Jobs for the Future (JFF) and other national partners.

The team will be represented by Iowa Workforce Development, Iowa Federation of Labor: AFL-CIO, Advanced Manufacturing Sector Board, and Grow Clinton, according to a Wednesday release from Grow Clinton. The Job Quality Academy presents a unique collaboration to help the workforce system focus on enhancing good jobs and opportunities for workers.

Stacy Borgeson is director of workforce development and talent attraction at Grow Clinton.

The Academy will consist of two three-day in-person summits, one held in June and the other in September. The summits will focus on helping teams define good jobs within their communities via new types of partnerships that support industry sectors challenged in job quality, the release said.

“I am excited to be part of this team and to collaborate with like-minded individuals in Washington, D.C.,” said Stacy Borgeson, director of workforce development and talent attraction at Grow Clinton. “I am thankful for this opportunity and hope to gain the knowledge we need for our community and local industries to thrive.”

The Job Quality Academy is a professional development and strategic planning experience. Participants will develop a greater understanding of job quality principles, know how to incorporate job quality into policies and programs and be prepared to take immediate actions a and next steps on where to begin for the most impact upon completion of the Academy.

The Job Quality Academy aims to help improve the quality of job opportunities and increase economic self-sufficiency. For more information, visit the academy website HERE.