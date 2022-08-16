Grow Clinton has a new Director of Marketing and Event Planning.

Ashley Hatteberg, a lifelong Midwestener, says she’s looking forward to leading the marketing and branding efforts for the group, promoting economic growth and retention in the area and planning successful and engaging events for the community. She received her Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Iowa with a major in Marketing and has experience in several industries, including economic development, tourism, higher education publishing and local government.

“As Grow Clinton continues to promote the health and vibrancy of the Greater Clinton Region, we must ensure that our team is equipped to handle the demand. We welcome Ashley to our team and know that she will take action to highlight the many great advancements occurring throughout the area,” said Andy Sokolovich, President & CEO

Grow Clinton was created after the successful merger of the Clinton Regional Development Corporation and the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce in March 2022. It seeks to promote business growth, build community and advocate for the sustainable economic success of the Greater Clinton Region.

For more information on Grow Clinton, contact Andy Sokolovich, President & CEO, at asokolovich@growclinton.com or 563.242.5702 or visit their website here.