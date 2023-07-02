Grow Clinton has announced a partnership with First Children’s Finance (FCF,) a national non-profit corporation specializing in business and community consulting, a news release says.

Investing approximately $15,000 in grant funds received from the Clinton County Development

Association (CCDA), Grow Clinton will work with FCF to conduct an area childcare market

analysis.

“Our organization is fortunate to have the support of the CCDA. We are able to secure this

project through their grant program, which is part of on-going workforce development efforts at

Grow Clinton,” said Jennifer Holm, Grow Clinton director of member and community relations.

In the coming months, Grow Clinton will disseminate an electronic survey to employers,

childcare providers, and parents who utilize childcare, as well as parents who find employment

difficult due to childcare challenges.

“Childcare directly affects workforce development and production. This study will provide

insight into what our area employees and employers need in terms of availability and what our

childcare providers need in terms of support,” said Holm.

FCF will collect the survey responses and conduct an in-depth analysis of the data combined

with research of existing demographic statistics. Results will be used to determine appropriate

actions needed to improve and support childcare access in Clinton and surrounding areas.

The electronic survey is scheduled to be distributed in September 2023, and will remain open

for responses for four weeks. Results and analysis will be delivered by December of 2023. If you

are an employer, childcare provider, or caregiver of young children and would like to be

included in the First Children Finance survey, send your name and email address to

Jenny Holm at jholm@growclinton.com.